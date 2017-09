Tic Tac Related Stories After 12 years of coming together to produce a wonderful banger, "Kangoroo", the music legends have surfaced with yet another collaboration.



Interestingly, the song from the camp of Tic Tac " Carry Go", which features the African Dancehall King, Samini has another dancehall flavour with a thought-provoking video to match.



The video with wonderful images and a Serene synergy, was directed by 5tevens films.



Watch the video:









