Guru Related Stories Rapper Guru has released visuals for his latest single "Problem".



Released on his NKZ Music label, "Problem" produced by Willis Beats, talks about how ladies' big butt causes from for ladies who have it and men who are attracted to it.



The video directed by Xpress Philms depicts lyrics of the hit single.



Watch the video below:







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.