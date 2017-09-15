We Used Ghc 2m Gov’t Funds To Conduct ‘Research’ Into The Music Industry - Obuor

Related Stories OMG – that must have been some research! MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, professionally known as Obour, has revealed where a government allocation of Ghc 2m made to MUSIGA for the development of music went to.



Since taking over the helm of the musician union, Obour has been hit with questions of corruption and misappropriation of funds. Case in point being Ghc 2m which was allocated by the then NDC government to MUSIGA in 2012.



Asked about what the money was used for, he said his administration invested that entire sum into researching the music industry. “We invested this funding into the research that government wanted us to do. As we sit now, KPMG has completed a comprehensive research on the entire music industry,” he said on Joy FM.



According to Obour, the study would serve as a blueprint to the industry which would make investors exactly know its strengths and weaknesses.



“Banks who want to invest into the industry can now have a document which will serve as a blueprint and so they can assist music industry professionals.” he said, adding that it “allows government to make an informed decision about the industry.”



“I can’t wait to see this research document printed under the leadership of Bice Osei Kuffour” Obour told Lexis Bill.



Herh – ‘research’!