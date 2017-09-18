KNUST To Study Kofi Kinaata's ‘Confession’

Related Stories Popular hit song, ‘Confession’ by hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata will be studied by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The intentions by the university to study the song was made known by Mr Peter Arthur, a Linguistic lecturer at the KNUST.



Explaining the reason the University has decided to study the song, Mr Arthur said the song contains some universalistic values that could go a long way to teach Ghanaians a great deal about the ups and downs of life.



“We are not studying Kofi Kinata as a person but we are studying certain universalistic values and traits that his lyrics in the confession song is portraying. Something that can teach us about our own selves,” he said on Hitz FM.



The lyrics of the song, which tells the story of a drunkard, will be studied as a Level 200 Literature material.



The song, which was originally composed in Fante, has been translated into English for Literary appreciation.



The Linguistic lecturer stressed that certain personalities, such as Shakespeare, are not studied because of who they were in society but for his outstanding literary works.



'Confessions’, which was released in December 2016, won Highlife Song of the Year in the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Video-



Video- Source: Hitz FM Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.