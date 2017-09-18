I Need A Bullion Van To Cart Away My Cash Gifts - A-Plus

Related Stories Musician A-Plus whose white wedding with his wife Akusua Vee is set for this weekend, said he would need warehouse to keep his wedding gifts.



The “Mirror Mirror” hit maker, who was speaking in an interview with Ghanacelebrities.com, stated that he is overwhelmed with support from corporate entities for his wedding.



“I am extremely overwhelmed by the love shown me by such individuals and companies. Not everybody receives such support and love in life,” he said.



According to him, the list of sponsors includes catering services, mineral water companies, food and beverage companies among others. He also stated that some top fabric companies have donated wax prints to the bridesmaids.



A-Plus said looking at the caliber of friends he has and high profile personalities he has invited to his wedding, he would have to search for a warehouse to keep all the gifts received so far; and a bullion van to cart the cash donated to him by loved ones.



When asked how he intends managing all the sponsors since more brands plan associating themselves with the wedding, Kwame Asare Obeng, as he is known in private life, said he is not looking at accepting every offer thrown at him. This, he explains will make the wedding look more of a bridal fair should he allow more sponsors to brand the venue.



The strictly-by-invitation wedding which will be attended by top politicians, business moguls, and celebrities will take place on September 23, 2017.







