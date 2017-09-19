PHOTOS: Ghana Music Awards UK 2017

Reggie N Bollie at GMA UK 2017 Related Stories Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 came off at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS rewarding our favorite Ghanaian artists.



The biggest names in entertainment headed to the 2017 Ghana Music Awards UK on Saturday, 16 September, for the iconic award show.



There was sizzling performances by Hannah A. Donkor, Bariama Sidney, Sherifa Guru, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Kwamz & Flava and many more.



The official sponsors for Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 are DK Aluminuim Plus, Koalpot, Koxmet and Exclusive Events.



Media partners for the awards includes ABN TV, Ghana Music.com, Afrobeats Radio and Hot Digital Online Radio, Vans London, Kofi Amengor, Bread Of Heaven International, Starr Radio UK, Vox Africa, Loggy Entertainment, Rhapsody Management, Beat 103. 6, Exoteeque, Amari Heritage and New African TV.



