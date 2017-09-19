‘One Corner Is My Song’ – Shatta Wale

Related Stories Multiple award winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah otherwise known in music circles as Shatta Wale has commended promising artiste, Patapaa Amisty for his latest ‘One Corner’ song.



He posted on his Social Media platforms to express his fondness for ‘One Corner’ song which has seen considerable air play few months after its release.



“Patapaaa one corner, no video, no air play, street support ,..Only God can do this no be man …God bless the real ones and fire bun da fake ones…One corner is my song.”



Indisputably Pataapa Amisty’s new song ‘One Corner’ is soaring.



The new song is enjoyed by both young and old individuals who take turns to show off their skills because of its danceable rhythm.



Patapaa Amisty teamed up with Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty to drop this hit song titled ‘One Corner’.











Tweets below-



Source: kasapafmonline Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.