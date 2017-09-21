Obuor And MUSIGA Will One Day Account For How They Spent Ghc 2m Gov’t Funds - KOD

Related Stories Radio personality, Kofi Okyere Darko has hit hard at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) over the use of the GHC2 million cedis allocated to the body by government.



According to the him, MUSIGA has failed to utilise the funds to the benefit of members of the union insisting that the suggestion by MUSIGA president, Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obuor) that the funds were used to conduct research into the industry is ‘nonsense’.



Government in its reading of the 2012 budget in November 2011 announced the allocation of a GHC2 million fund to MUSIGA.



Obour, over the years, has come under a barrage of criticisms for allegedly misappropriating of funds though he insists that the GH¢ 2 million government support fund under the NDC was used to conduct a comprehensive research into Ghana Music industry.



In an interview with ghanaweb.com, KOD quizzed “how has it affected the musicians in this country? Suggesting that, “It was a nonsense research.”



"Now has it benefitted the musicians? To know what the number of musicians we have in this country?” he queried.



“I have my challenges with the money that was given to MUSIGA. They found a way of trying to account for it but how has it benefitted the musicians? I think that we can’t have musicians in charge of the musicians and not use the money given by government in a judicious way to affect everyone positively. People earn next to nothing in royalties... It’s a challenge for me and I think that one day, they will have to account for how they really spent that money” he added.