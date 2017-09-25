I Cannot Betray My Wife And Kids; Psquare Have Finally Split ...

Related Stories Famous Nigerian music duo, PSqaure have split up years after news of their first explosive fight hit the internet and this is sadly 100% true!



Here's what happened! Peter sparked speculation recently that all was not well with him and his twin brother/business partner - Paul after he referred to himself as Mr. P (his personal brand name). He also dropped cryptic messages on Instagram, one of it addressing how no one's opinion should matter about something that makes you happy.



Though no names were mentioned, Paul Okoye replied in a post via his own Instagram page, talking about how the birth of his twins was making someone jealous and restless. He accused the person of having sleepless nights, and also indirectly called out Peter's wife Lola - saying; "Only a woman can come where there's peace and destroy it. Try me this time, I swear Nyash go open. You will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju."



Peter has sent a termination letter to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN), demanding for a termination of the agreement between Psquare.



In the letter, he defends his decision by making some serious allegations against his twin Paul and older brother/group manager Jude.



According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned US tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.



He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media, and alleged that they've now been receiving threatening messages.



Peter further accused his older brother Jude of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife Lola. This allegedly happened in the presence of Paul and former first lady of Cross River state Mrs Imoke. Jude allegedly also threatened to bring a coffin for him (Peter) if he ever comes near his house.



Peter insists that he has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Psqaure group and contract. The singer who now refers to himself as Mr. P, stated that he loves his brothers and their families, and he wishes them the very best in their careers. However he cannot betray his wife and kids as they are very important to him.