Black Avenue Muzik Unveils 5 New Signees

Black Avenue Muzik new artistes Related Stories Artiste management company, Black Avenue Muzik, has unveiled five artistes signed unto the label.



Barely nine months after signing highlife artiste, Wisa Greid, Black Avenue Muzik has signed five more with two being females.



Rapper and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company told ghanaweb.com that he plans to produce indigenous artistes in a manner which would meet international standards.



According to D-Black, artistes who are signed on are to cover a broad spectrum in the industry from highlife and hiplife, Jazz, contemporary Christian music, Dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on.



He said signees; S3fa, Nina Richie, Kobla Jnr, Rony and Dahlin Gage, will work with different sound engineers to enhance their work.



The unveiling, hosted by Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), was graced by a number of showbiz personalities including John Dumelo, Kwaw Kesse and Nana Boroo. Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com