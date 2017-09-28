Kwabena Kwabena has failed to shine – Kontihene   

Related Stories Hiplife artiste, Kontihene says he is not enthused about the level of success chalked by highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena who he discovered, mentored and brought to limelight.



According to him, he expected Kwabena Kwabena to glitter after they parted ways but that expectation has not been realized.



“I expect more from him, to be on a bigger level. I expect him to go beyond boundaries. I expected him to rise from where I ended” he said but answered in the negative when asked if he was hence disappointed saying, “I am not disappointed; it’s reality, lesson and experience. I don’t have issues with him. That will be the last thing” he said on Daybreak Hitz, Tuesday.



For those who concluded that both artistes were friends due to how close they were, Kontihene said the award-winning singer does not know him well to be called his friend.



He told host, KMJ that both of them came together strictly for business purposes.



“Kwabena Kwabena has never been my friend. I worked with him and that was the end of the game. He doesn’t know me well to be a friend. We spent more than a year or two together. I am not sure. We only worked together. He was not my friend.” he noted.



Kontihene featured Kwabena Kwabena on his single, ‘Esi’ which is considered as one of his best records. The highlife artiste on the other hand featured the rapper on ‘Asor’ which arguably shot the former to fame.



Other songs they collaborated on before ending their working relationship include ‘Beverly’ and ‘Trodom’.



After their ‘separation’, reports were rife that they did not part ways on a peaceful note, a claim Kontihene denied, www.abrantepa.com recalls.



“It is only natural for people to speculate and think that there is a problem between us since we went on different paths but one thing they always forget is that, I produced Kwabena Kwabena’s first album.He’s always appreciative and keeps mentioning my name during interview. That tells you we have no problem,” he said on TV Africa in 2013.



Kontihene is currently promoting his single, ‘Di’.