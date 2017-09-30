Tic Tac Breaks Into Top 10 Ghanaian Songs In Nigeria

Related Stories Music dynamo, Tic Tac, has made it into top 10 Ghanaian songs in Nigeria with two tracks.



The songs came with Wonderful videos to match and directed by 5teven Films, has made it into SoundCity's top 10 Ghanaian songs Chart in Nigeria.



The multiple award winning artiste after a short break, returned with two bangers, "Do all" and "Carry Go".



The "Do all" with elements of hip pop featured fante rap star, Pappy Kojo.



Additionally, his second single, "Carry Go", which also has Raggae Dancehall flavour featured African Dancehall King, Samini.





<iframe width="470" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KTWgJoDFExM" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.