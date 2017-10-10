Over 20 Top Artistes To Rock Becca’s 10th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories Multiple award winning artiste Rebecca Akosua Acheampong aka Becca who is signed on to Zylofon Media is set rock the National Threatre on Saturday 21st October 2017.



Becca intends to celebrate her special day after going through the hustle and bustle of this industry for a decade with a high level of relevance and tenacity.



To make the celebration a worthwhile experience with all the razzmatazz that is to be expected, Becca with a pool of experience in the music business across Africa and the world over has assembled over 10 artistes across Africa for a coronation concert to mark the 10 years anniversary dubbed Becca @ 10.



A tall list including some top musicians who would like to make a surprise appearance on the night is what revelers should expect on 21st October at the national theatre. Remember your favourite artiste is part of the surprise appearances so don’t be left out when the countdown begins. Knowing the stature of the artistes on the line up, one can imagine the preparation of the celebrant Becca to make sure she stays at the top of affairs when the reviews start after the show.



Yes, some events and concerts line up big names for performances but a line up consisting of Nigerian top acts M.I, MR Eazi, Ice Prince, DJ Spinall and Niniola should alert one that this musical show down will be a master piece and one to remember. From Ghana, event goers will be enjoying back to back music and eclectic performances from notable performers like Kwabena Kwabena, M.anifest, Trigmatic, VVIP, Akwaboah, Kwame Eugene, MzVee, Kidi, not forgetting her label mates Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Stonebwoy and Obibini.



Becca is known internationally as one of the best live performers in the music industry in Africa and on such a day, one can be rest assured that she will be making a mark that has never been done before in her music life. If preparations and rehearsals are anything to go by, then Becca music lovers are in for their monies worth. Tickets are already out for sale as all the artistes are preparing feverishly for the performance of their life time. Tickets are available at Zylofon Media office at East Legon for Ghc. 70 for regular, Ghc. 150 for VIP and Ghc.300 for VVIP.