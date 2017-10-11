Kumi Guitar Releases Song For Gas Explosion Victims

Related Stories Kumi Guitar, a contemporary Ghanaian High Life artist signed to Zylofon Media, has released a touching tribute song for the victims of the weekend’s Atomic Junction Gas Explosion.



The unfortunate Gas Explosion in Accra which has claimed 7 lives and injured over 132 people has left Ghanaians shocked—with many having joined hands to mourn the dead and pray for the injured.



It’s in this regard that Kumi Guitar has quickly recorded a song, to aid in the national mourning and reflection—titled, Victims.



Speaking about the tribute song, the rising star said; “as a musician, I felt I can best contribute to the national mourning and reflection by recording a song for those we’ve lost and those who have sustained injuries—while asking for God’s protection and guidance for Ghana.”



