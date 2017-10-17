Lil Wayne’s ‘Father’ Birdman Coming to Ghana

Related Stories American rapper, Birdman will tour Ghana next year.



In an Instagram post Monday, he thanked Ghana and other African countries for “showing love” and revealed that he will be in the West African country in February 2018.



"Shout to Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia and Ghana for showing love. I'll be touring over there February 2018" reads his post.