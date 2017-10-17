I Was The First Artiste To Be Sing By A Record Label - Exdoe

Related Stories Ghanaian Rapper Exdoe has revealed that he was the first artite to be signed on a record label in Ghana.



The "Daavi Medekuku" hit maker in an interview with Kwame Adjeitia host of 'Entertianment Ghana' no Neat FM says "I was the first artist to be signed by a record label here in Ghana back then and it's was a very mega deal".



Exdoe who went of the music scene for some years now also stated that he went to Canada to seek greener pastures.



"I went to Canada to seek greener pastures but things didn't go well as I expected and I wished I never traveled in the first place because traveling outside made my music career slow and coming back hasn't been easy" he said



The sensational artist is back with he new single tittle 'sika'(money) which he featured Dancehall and Afro beat champ Stonebwoy.