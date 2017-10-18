 
 

Sarkodie, Others Nominated For MOBO Awards 2017
 
18-Oct-2017  
Sarkodie
 
The nominees list for the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards have been released and Ghana’s Sarkodie proudly represents us, nominated for the Best African Act Award.

Sarkodie would be up against an immense challenge if he wants to win, with Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi leading the charge for the award.

Other African acts in the running include Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Julz, Eugy and Maleek Berry.

The annual awards, held in the UK to honour Music of Black Origin, has Grime act Stormzy as frontrunner this year, with five nominations.

Stormzy, born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr, is also representing Ghana, in a way.

Check out fill nominees list below…

Best African act

Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid

Best male

Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy

Best female

Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don

Best album

J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life

Best newcomer

Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane

Best songs

J Hus – Did You See
Kojo Funds feat. Abra Cadabra – Dun Talkin’
Not3s – Addison Lee
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Yungen feat. Yxng Bane – Bestie

Best video

Bossman Birdie – Walk The Walk
J Hus – Spirit
Loyle Carner – The Isle Of Arran
Mist – Hot Property
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Best hip-hop act

Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32

Best grime act

AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley

Best R&B/soul act

Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha

Best international act

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid

Best reggae act

Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan

Best jazz act

Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin

Best gospel act

Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
 
 
 
Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
 
 

