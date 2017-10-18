Sarkodie, Others Nominated For MOBO Awards 2017

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sarkodie
|
The nominees list for the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards have been released and Ghana’s Sarkodie proudly represents us, nominated for the Best African Act Award.
Sarkodie would be up against an immense challenge if he wants to win, with Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi leading the charge for the award.
Other African acts in the running include Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Julz, Eugy and Maleek Berry.
The annual awards, held in the UK to honour Music of Black Origin, has Grime act Stormzy as frontrunner this year, with five nominations.
Stormzy, born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr, is also representing Ghana, in a way.
Check out fill nominees list below…
Best African act
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best male
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
Best female
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
Best album
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
Best newcomer
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Best songs
J Hus – Did You See
Kojo Funds feat. Abra Cadabra – Dun Talkin’
Not3s – Addison Lee
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Yungen feat. Yxng Bane – Bestie
Best video
Bossman Birdie – Walk The Walk
J Hus – Spirit
Loyle Carner – The Isle Of Arran
Mist – Hot Property
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Best hip-hop act
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best grime act
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best R&B/soul act
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best international act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best reggae act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best jazz act
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
Best gospel act
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
|
|
|
|
|Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|