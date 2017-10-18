Sarkodie, Others Nominated For MOBO Awards 2017

Related Stories The nominees list for the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards have been released and Ghana’s Sarkodie proudly represents us, nominated for the Best African Act Award.



Sarkodie would be up against an immense challenge if he wants to win, with Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi leading the charge for the award.



Other African acts in the running include Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Julz, Eugy and Maleek Berry.



The annual awards, held in the UK to honour Music of Black Origin, has Grime act Stormzy as frontrunner this year, with five nominations.



Stormzy, born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr, is also representing Ghana, in a way.



Check out fill nominees list below…



Best African act



Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid



Best male



Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy



Best female



Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don



Best album



J Hus – Common Sense

Nines – One Foot Out

Sampha – Process

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life



Best newcomer



Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane



Best songs



J Hus – Did You See

Kojo Funds feat. Abra Cadabra – Dun Talkin’

Not3s – Addison Lee

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Yungen feat. Yxng Bane – Bestie



Best video



Bossman Birdie – Walk The Walk

J Hus – Spirit

Loyle Carner – The Isle Of Arran

Mist – Hot Property

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots



Best hip-hop act



Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32



Best grime act



AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley



Best R&B/soul act



Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha



Best international act



Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid



Best reggae act



Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan



Best jazz act



Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin



Best gospel act



Lurine Cato

Mali Music

S.O.

Triple O

Volney Morgan & New-Ye