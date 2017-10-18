Kwaw Kese Signs Music Producer & Rapper Skonti On MadTime Entertainment

Related Stories Rapper and CEO of MadTime Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has signed a new artiste on his record label.



The musician mostly referred to as ‘Abodam’ on his birthday which happened on Saturday, October 7 signed music producer and musician Skonti at a short press conference held in Accra.



According to Kwaw Kese, Skonti who happens to be a music producer, singer and rapper will be on his record label for the next five years.



Explaining his reasons for signing the musician, Kwaw Kese stated that he has been with the signee for many years and has seen tremendous improvement in his talent. He added that “MadTime will manage the career of the musician to make him a big artiste”. On whether the record label will take total control of Skonti’s career, Kwaw said “the artiste had a manager before he joined us so his manager will take charge of his daily affairs, and we will also be at the other side pushing his brand.”



Kwaw Kese further pleaded with the public not to “sleep on Skonti because he already has a couple of songs getting massive airplay”.



Skonti commenting on the five-year deal expressed joy for the opportunity MadTime Entertainment has given him. The musician who left Ghana after completing senior high school many years ago further said Kwaw Kese advised him to be patient and develop his craftbecause he will definitely sign him.



Skonti real name Kojo Asante Opoku is a former basketball player who completed Ghana Secondary school. He joins Buda as the second artiste signed on Kwaw Kese’s MadTime Entertainment.



On the day of announcing Skonti as the new artiste on the record label, he released a new song titled “kiss & Tell”.







