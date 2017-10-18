People Will Encounter God...-Ike Nanor Assures Ahead Of Live Album Recording On Nov. 18th

Related Stories It is evidential that no one can run away from true calling as the story of Jonah in the Bible clearly shows and so is the story of renowned Gospel Musician Ike Nanor who started singing since age 12 but gave up on music at a point in his life when the people he considered his mentors betrayed him.



“My passion for singing was evident throughout school and I had the privilege to train and groom a lot of my friends even at a very young age. I however gave up on music at a point in my life, when people I considered mentors started being condescending towards me because I had decided to do music fulltime”, he stated.



He revealed that his almost first and last debut album (Me Twere Yesu) which was recorded in 2003 came out through God’s grace and the support of KOJO of Sunny FM fame in 2006; thus he went off to further his education to attain degree in banking and finance after countless attempts to record again.



“...complicated life issues started overwhelmingly hitting me so hard- fulfilling destiny as a minstrel became farfetched even though I have been successful in the corporate environment as a banker”, he told Peacefmonline.com.



Speaking at the media briefing regarding the live recording of his second album at The Maker's House Chapel on 18th November 2017, Ike Nanor thanked God for sticking with him as he lost his son and mother-in-law and also for blessing him with beautiful songs to encourage and lift him tremendously.



“When the devil tried to create illusions of dejection and abandonment by God, I stood firm on God’s own word and promises that He shall never leave me or forsake me...blessing me with beautiful songs....one of which is ORENGYAW ME DA (the theme song for this project)”, he averred.



He stressed that “this year I lost people so dear to my heart, my son and my mother in law, yet God guarded my mind and kept my heart and out of the pain, melodies of God’s assurances for us kept pouring”.



“I want the whole world to know that whatever the devil meant for evil, God is able to turn it for our good and restore us completely. My utmost desire for this concert is that people would encounter God in an atmosphere of worship and get on the path to fulfilling destiny, in line with the scripture; that says “God is fearful in praise, doing wonders” (Exodus 15:11)”.



The legend, Ike Nanor, will have a live recording of his latest album at The Maker’s House Chapel International at Point 1 off Kwabenya on Saturday 18th November 2017.



Ike Nanor's 21-hit song album live recording will feature great and anointed musicians like Dr. Mary Ghansah, Auntie Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Minister OJ, Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, Ps. Jeshurun Okyere and many more.



“I want to encourage people to come meet with Jesus the Christ, because He shall be there in His strength and power...and you don’t have to pay anything to come in. It is free! It definitely would be November to remember”, he assured.



About Ike Nanor



Ike Nanor is a legendary Praise and Worship Leader, Choir Director and Vocal Coach. He has an extraordinary mastery when it comes to the voice and has coached quite a great number of great singers in Ghana.



He has been involved in training and developing church singers and choirs, as well as being a keynote Speaker on various music workshop platforms across the nation for the past 20 years and more. He is an Executive Leader of The Maker's House Music Ministry.



Ike Nanor has an Executive MBA in Finance from University of Ghana - Business School. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from Central University, Ghana, and currently works with the Central University as an Assistant Registrar (Finance).



He is married to Juliana Nanor and together have a son.