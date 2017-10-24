‘One Corner’ Producer Demands Ghc25, 000 From Patapaa

Related Stories Sensational “One Corner” hit maker Patapaa Amisty is enjoying some fame currently and he would definitely have to deal with all the excesses that come with it.



Peter Morgan Wright a.k.a. Mr. Loyalty who produced the ‘One Corner’ hit song is now demanding a whooping 1,500 for himself and 1,000 for Ras Cann making a total of GHC2, 500 from Patapaa Amisty.



According to the aggrieved Music Producer, Patapaa did not pay for his services and now that ‘One Corner’ is a hit, he (Patapaa) must come and settle his debts.



Peter Morgan Wright has vented his anger through a Facebook pose describing Patapaa as an ungrateful person.



He posted, “Tell Pataapa to learn how to appreciate his friends who are parts of his song one corner as well as the sound engineer financially… because he couldn’t fully pay for the studio work and our verses in the song… we are waiting for Patapaa to settle us about GHC1500 for me the sound engineer and GHC1000 for Ras Cann.”