Blakk Rasta’s Album Selected For Grammy Consideration

Award winning Ghanaian Reggae Singer Blakk Rasta's dream to be the first Ghanaian artiste to ever win Grammy, is already in motion.



In May 2017, during the official launch of his album, ‘Kuchoko Revolution’ – Blakk Rasta made an audacious statement of being the first Ghanaian artist to win a Grammy Award – and a couple of months after, that declaration is in the process of coming to pass.



According to Entertainmentgh.com, the ‘Kuchoko Revolution’ album, which is distributed internationally by the reputable VPAL Music – has been selected for consideration for 2018 Grammy Awards for the Reggae Album Category.



Consideration is the first step of attaining a Grammy. The second step is for the Academy to vote and narrow down the list to a nomination list. The final step is for Academy members to vote for award recipients.



Blakk Rasta, who is also a popular radio presenter in Ghana and a revered social activist, is the first Ghanaian act to be signed to VPAL Music, a label which has most of its artists winning the Reggae Category at the Grammys over the years.



Over the years in his illustrious career, Blakk Rasta, has championed and projected one of the biggest Reggae festivals in Africa, ‘Kuchoko Roots Festival’.



He has garnered endorsement and critical mention from the likes of Barack Obama, former US President, and Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe.



He is also a staunch lecturer who has lectured extensively in various Universities across the United States of America. Blakk Rasta has won multiple awards, both home and abroad, and is well noted for his intrepid lyrics and exemplary stagecraft.