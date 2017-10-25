SP Kofi Sarpong, Others Irrelevant In Gospel Music industry - Counselor Lutterodt

Related Stories Rev. Counsellor George Lutterodt has described gospel artistes, Cwesi Oteng, SP Kofi Sarpong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong, as irrelevant in the gospel music industry.



“They are wasting their time. Cwesi Oteng is a copy cut. SP Kofi Sarpong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong are just adding to the number,” he said.



He made the statement in an interview on Joy FM.



The controversial counsellor revealed that, hi-life artiste, Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Bue Kwan’ song is one of the best gospel songs ever released in Ghana.



He argued that the ‘Adult Music’ singer deserved to be awarded the Gospel Artiste of the Year in 2013.



“Kwabena Kwabena’s song is one of the best gospel songs ever composed here in Ghana. I don’t know why he did not win Gospel Artiste of the Year in 2013. Those who are winning Gospel songs of this time don’t even have proper lyrical content,” he said.



The nominees for that category in 2013 were Herty Borngreat, Cynthia McCauley, Nicholas O. Acheampong, Cwesi Oteng and Obaapa Christy. Herty Borgreat emerged winner of that category.



Counselor Lutterodt explained to Lexis Bill that the lyrical content of ‘Bue Kwan’, which featured Steve Bedi, has several meanings attached to it.



“Listen to the song carefully. It has so many meanings. It has spiritual, sexual and monetary meanings,” he said.



