Ohemaa Mercy Goes Back To School

Powerful minister of the gospel, Ohemaa Mercy has announced date for the kick off of the 2017/2018 edition of her campus tour.



The minstrel during the upcoming edition of the campus shows will be at some selected senior high schools tertiary institutions in the country to worship with them. Real name Mrs. Mercy Twum-Ampofo, the 'Aseda' singer will not be on the campuses alone - she has announced tall list of musicians who will join her for the shows.



Renowned gospel musicians who will support Ohemaa Mercy for the 2017/2018 campus tour include reigning artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Cwesi Oteng, Akesse Brempong, Ramzy, Minister Igwe and many others.



The journey according to the singer's management will start on November 4 this year from the Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua, popularly known as GHANASS.



Ohemaa Mercy together with the supporting artistes after the first show at GHANASS on November 4 will later be at institutions like University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, Koforidua Technical University, University of Education and many others to win souls for Christ.



