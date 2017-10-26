Singlet Shoots New Video In Dubai With Guru

Related Stories Promising Singer Singlet is currently in Dabai with Rapper Guru, shooting a new video.



The fast rising artiste is reportedly putting together visuals for his hit single “Playman” which features Guru.



The two were spotted at the airport in Dubai and are currently on set.



Listen to Singlet's "Playman" below:











