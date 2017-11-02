Attorney General Orders Thorough Audit On Ghamro Accounts

Related Stories The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Miss Gloria Akuffo has ordered that a thorough audit of GHAMRO’S accounts must be immediately undertake to provide a definite picture of the state and financial health of GHAMRO through the 2012 to 2017 financial years.



In a 53 page report sent to the AG by the Prof. Esi Sutherland Addy's committee (Ghana Cultural Forum) set up by the AG to meditate an impasse between the Board of GHAMRO and the United Concerned members of GHAMRO recently, the committee recommend that the thorough audit must be taken and a 7 member constitution review committee to be set up in two weeks’ time to develop a new constitution for GHAMRO and a fresh elections undertaking within one year transitional period commencing from today November 1st 2017 to November 1st 2018.



A committee to be set in place to procure a consultancy services for GHAMRO to work towards the restructuring of the governance of GHAMRO, the fund collection and distribution functions and communication strategies of the organization.



In a meeting which was attended by top members of the music industry has Rex Omar, Diana Hopeson, Ahmed Banda (Bandex) Kwesi Ernest, Abraham Adjetey and Jonathan Cudjoe representing GHAMRO with Randy Nunoo, George William Dickson, Skoopy Mike Gyamfi, Akosua Adjepong and John Mensah Sarpong representing the United Concerned members of GHAMRO (UNICOM). Others presents at the meeting were K.K.Kabobo, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Pap Cad all of the defunct Carlos Sakyi led administration and the Acting copyright administrator Madam Yaa Attafuah.



At the AG's board room this morning, the solicitor General who holds brief for the minister told the parties about the report and its findings, recommendations and approved it for its implementation.