Yaa Pono Will Be Employed If President Appoints Music Ambassadors - Shatta Wale

Related Stories Leader of the Shatta Movement, Charles Nii Armah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has revealed that the likes of Samini and Yaa Pono would be employed once the government agrees to appointing music ambassadors for the country.



During his meeting with the president, the Dancehall artist appealed for the appointment of music ambassadors in Ghana to teach the youth what music entails and the business aspect that comes along with the fun.



Samini and Yaa Pono’s names were not part of the names he suggested to the president for the position.



Speaking in an interview with host of Okay FM’s “Drive on Okay”, Abeiku Santana, Shatta Wale said he omitted the names of Samini and Yaa Pono from the list stating that “names like that are going to pop up but I feel this era is for Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie.”



He said, “when I met the president, I thought since people see me as a fighter in the industry, I explained it to him that Stonebwoy and I as at this time can really talk to the youth of Ghana”.



Shatta Wale was quick to add that, irrespective of the people he has beefed with in the past, “the need for one voice” surpasses the phase of begrudging his colleagues in the music industry.



He said if the president gives the go ahead, he will talk to his colleagues to bring on board as many as are interested.



The Ghanaian dancehall artiste, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, November 1, a few weeks after the president extended an invitation to him on his birthday in a tweet which surprisingly went viral.



The “Kakai” hitmaker who was elated to meet Nana Akufo-Addo was gifted with a gold-plated plaque embossed with his name despite the former’s request for a land cruiser. Shatta Wale also presented a key that the Mayor of Worcester gave to him to the President for blessings.