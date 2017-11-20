The Backside Of An African Woman Better Than The Face Of A White Woman - Nana Acheampong

Related Stories Highlife music legend Nana Acheampong has admitted that he is entranced by the buttocks of Ghanaian women and this makes him yearn for his homeland whenever he is out of the country.



“I miss the good music of our days. Anytime I am out of the country, miss the African continent, the sun that shines on our women,” he revealed during an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Kofi TV.



The music legend said women are the often eulogized for they have all the features be it breast or buttock.



“It’s not for any reason that I sing to eulogize our women. If you see the back of a Ghanaian woman you will be forced to look at her face. The backside of an African woman is better than the face of a white woman” he added.



He said that the most essential features of a woman were necessary for one to be able to perform.



“You need the front and back of a woman so that you will be able to perform,” he said.

Video below-

<iframe width="490" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C39PnKSMFu4" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Source: Kofi TV Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.