It's Difficult For My Songs To Hit Now — Gasmilla Admits

Related Stories In 2014, Hiplife artiste, Gasmilla, blew up with his song Telemo and while he was basking in the euphoria, promised to release even more bigger hits but unfortunately, that has been hard to do and the musician now says it is hard to make hit songs.



Since Telemo, Gasmilla real name Odartei Milla Lamptey, has released songs like China, Joo, Speedometer and Sword but they have had little success and he tells Showbiz in an interview that it takes God’s intervention for a musician to release hit song after hit song.



As to why the situation is so, Gasmilla said Ghanaians generally fall in love with a musician’s first hit and wait for something bigger than that and once you are not able to do so you are easily forgotten.



“For instance it will be difficult for Nana Boroo to release a song bigger than Aha Yede or D -Cryme to release a song bigger than Kill Me Shy. It will take a long time for any musician to release songs which will overcome his previous hit,” he said.



“Telemo reigned for nine months and even though I had popular songs like 3 Points, Aboodantoi, Letter To The Government, none of them could match up to Telemo,” he added.



He explained that songs that reign for a long time like Daddy Lumba’s Yentia Obiaa needs serious promotion and even that is not a gurantee that it will work.



When asked why musicians like Ebony had been able to get countless hits, Gasmilla answered that even though the Dancehall artiste is doing so well, her songs do not last long like Telemo did.



Gasmilla said it is only genius musicians who are able to release hit after hit.



Currently, Gasmilla is promoting his single Ak?somorshi, which was released in November 2017. He said he is also working on a couple of songs which he intends to release soon.