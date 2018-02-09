Related Stories Tanzanian recording artist Diamond Platnumz, who was rushed to hospital after driving his Porsche into a ditch has been reported dead this Morning.



Police say the 27-year-old Tanzanian musician’ car was the only vehicle involved in the incident just before 6am.



According to NEWSDAILY-TV the star was alert and speaking after the accident.



He was transported to a local hospital where he passed on while on admission. Philippines officers say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be involved in the wreck and Diamond Platnumz was not cited.



Back in 2012 the Tanzanian star, was pulled over after a local resident spotted him “driving erratically”, police said.



Cops found him parked on a highway, blocking a lane in Dar es Salaam.



A police spokesman said: “In talking with him, the officer determines that he seems to be under the influence of something.”



Diamond Platnumz was tested at a police station and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription drugs. The Musician later released, but it was not immediately clear whether he was going to face further action.



This really comes as a shock to all Tanzanians.