Kento and Wizzy Release New Single “Love Me As I Am”

Sensational duo Kento and Wizzy have release a new single "Love Me As I Am" for the season of love.



Kento and Joe Wizzy are two separate artist who have come together as a group on an album project. They are currently being managed by EventMastersGh. Good over Evil was their first single produced by AK Beat and C Minor.



The video, which was directed by Steve Gyemfi, had a massive TV air play in and out Ghana. BESTY (prod. by Dr Ray beat) and the video directed by director Steve Gyamfi is their second single from the upcoming album project which is a danceable tempo song that describes that if a lady they can call a wife will dance to their music, she is their BESTY.



Though a Voltarian, he also reps the Land of music (Winneba). Kenneth Charles is his real name is he a graduate of Kumasi Technical University '2012. He has worked with notable industry players such as Appietus, Ras Appiah Levi, Gifty Osei and a lot. He is a registered MUSIGA member and a delegate.. He came out officially in 2014 with African Queen. Both video and audio were produced & directed by Appietus.



Kento & Joe Wizzy were part of the 22 musicians who sung on the Musiga Greater Accra Nation peace song which was awarded the Best Peace song in the 2016 general elections at the Ghana Peace Awards (G.P.A) .



Bright Appiah Quaye a.k.a Joe Wizzy on the other hand is a rapper and a singer who started as a rapper in high school and joined the camp of the popular beat producer Edward Nana Poku also known as Hammer of the Last Joe Wizzy released his first album in 2010 titled Judgement Day.



Joe Wizzy has 3 Albums to his credit with collaborations with some popular artiste like Tinny, Ded Buddy (Qweci), Atumpan, Enn Wai of Dobble fame, and has worked with popular sound producers like Zapp Mallet, Richie Mensah of Lynx Studios, Dr. Raybeatz, EL.



Formally, Joe Wizzy was popularly known as Joejo Abodweseh but re-branded to Joe Wizzy to enhance his style " Joe Wizzy is currently serving a second term as the regional organizer for Musiga Greater Accra and was the coordinator of the award winning Nation Peace Song ... This two great talent(Kento & Joe Wizzy), have both performed on notable platforms like TV3 Music Music show, Tv Africa Sound Splash, Ghana music week festival at the National Independence Square, the Accra Sports Stadiuom and many festivals across the country.



Kento & Joe Wizzy came together as a music duo with their diverse music skills to embark solely on this album project. AWARENESS Aside Good over evil and Besty , the duo's next project is a high life song titled LOVE ME AS I AM and is produced by Dr Ray Beat and the video directed by American director called Olin Vetterlein. This was in February 2018, the month of love.



