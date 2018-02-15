WATCH: M.anifest Releases short film ‘Simple Love’

Related Stories Rapper M.anifest has released a short film in support of his song ‘Simple Love,’ a cut off his 2016 album Nowhere Cool.



Directed by Makere Thekiso, the video opens with a number of people in canoes fishing.



It cuts to a dark skinned lady (Angelica Kankam) dancing in the midst of people. The camera follows her as she moves from her original spot, whilst capturing the look on the faces of people around keenly watching her.



The lady’s ‘journey’ takes her to where M. Dot is standing. She ‘hangs’ around him for a few seconds and then moves on.



Motheo Moeng worked on photography for the film. Executive Producers of the movie are Singitdamnit Music, Jobie Bakama, and Makere Thekiso.









