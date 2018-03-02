Buju Banton To Be Released This Year

Mark Anthony Myrie, The Jamaican popular dancehall reggae artiste known on stage as Buju Banton was, without doubt, one of Jamaica’s best entertainers.



In Late December 2009, Banton was arrested for drug trafficking, according to reports Banton allegedly tried giving out money for cocaine from an undercover officer in Miami in the United States of America.



After many years behind bars, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced the date of his release which is on December 8, 2018 instead of the earlier announced date of February 2019.

This news has brought Joy to all the people in Kingston Town in Jamaica where he was born and to all those who love reggae music.



The former manager of the Grammy award winner, ‘Donovan Germain’ said “Buju Banton is one of Jamaica’s most popular entertainers ever”, He also believes his release will make things new because he is someone who never gives up until he achieves what he wanted.



“Him jus’ need to come out with another good album and introduce himself to a new generation of fans. Once him do a good album, things should get back to normal,” said Germain.



He revealed that even in jail, the artiste has received his Master’s degree in Music Business Management from New York University.

