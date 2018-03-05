Shatta Wale Arrested Yesterday...Granted Bail - DSP Sheila Buckman

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been granted bail after he was arrested for assaulting a Police Officer.



DSP Sheila Buckman, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service disclosed that the ‘Taking Over’ artiste was arrested on Sunday, March 4, 2018 for allegedly assaulting a police officer.



“it wasn’t just unregistered, it had no number plate at all, which goes against our laws. In an attempt for the policeman to ask questions… Shatta Wale assaulted the police officer and also exhibited insulting behaviour. Because of that, he was arrested on Sunday and he’s been granted police enquiry bail to reappear at the police station this morning.” explained DSP Buckman to Andy Dosty on HITZ FM.



She furthered explained why what Wale did amounts to assault.



“If you look at Act 29 [of the Criminal Code 1960], a person does an act of assault where the intent is to lead to harm or cause any other event that will lead to harm.”



Wale was captured in a viral video in a hot exchange of words with a policeman at East Legon last week. In the video, the police officer is seen ordering the artiste and his friends to get back into their cars and follow him to the police station.



After his unsuccessful bid to get the policeman to let him and his friends go, flared up, shouting and raining words on the law enforcement officer for dealing with a public figure like him in that manner.

