Related Stories Nigerian superstar and Five Star Music general, Kcee is out with the official music video for his first song of 2018.



Shot in the beautiful cities of Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana the song titled Burn features African rap legend, Sarkodie.



The video was shot by two talented cinematographers, Moses Inwang and Nic Rox while the song was produced by Blaq Jerzee.



