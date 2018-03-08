Lady Kess Releases New Single 'To Wo Boase'

Related Stories Energetic gospel musician Lady Kess has released another banger single 'To Wo Boase' off her yet to released album.



The song which was produced by Soundz Kitchen has been enjoying massive airplay across the country.



Lady Kess’ 'To Wo Boase' is a highlife gospel song to motivate believers of the gospel – the song has also received good reviews over the past few days.



The fast raising talented gospel art aims at reaching millions of people with the newly released single after her previous, ‘Ma Waningye’ which was highly patronized.



She promised to give her fans “the best” in the music industry –“My fans should watch out for more inspiring songs from me. I will never disappoint”





