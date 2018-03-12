Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Ebony, King Promise Have Saved Ghana Music - Barima Sidney

Related Stories Renowned hiplife artiste Barima Sidney has hailed the emergence of young acts Kuami Eugene, KiDi, King Promise and Ebony for the roles they have played in putting Ghana on the international music map again.



Sidney, who is known for his fierce attack on corrupt political officials believes Ghana music was going down until the aforementioned artistes came into the scene.



During an interview with Dr. Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, the ‘Ghana Money’ hitmaker said, “Nigerians were dominating music in Ghana, till Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Ebony and King Promise came to the scenes.”



He conceded that, though Nigerian music is still the toast of fans, the presence of the young Ghanaian musicians have done so much to make strides in the industry.



He reckoned that the competition is now tight and tough because of these great talents.