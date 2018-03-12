Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa, MUSIGA Administrator Is Dead

Related Stories The Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), declared the sad news of the death of Reverend Fiifi Khan Agyakwa on March 11, 2018 over facebook.



Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Head of Communications and Special Projects at the Union, disclosed that, the colleague passed after a short illness. According to him, the late Rev. Agyakwa was discharged on Saturday March 10, 2018 from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and there after, gave up the ghost. www.entertainmentgh.com is well informed!



Until his departure from life, Rev. Fiifi Agyakwa worked in various capacities in the music business over the past two decades.



He was the Director of Special Projects for the Union and was on the delegation of MUSIGA officials who met the leadership of the British Musicians Union in London over the twinning agreement between the two unions until 2014 when he was appointed an administrator.



In 2016, he was part of a delegation that met with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to discuss a range of collaborations in a number of areas.



A thought of comfort and condolences from www.entertainmentgh.com to the grieving family and the entire Music Union.