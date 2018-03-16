Why Shatta Wale Will Not Perform At Ebony Concert Revealed

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale won’t perform at Ebony’s tribute concert.



His absense, however is not because he asked to be paid before he performs at the concert to be held on March 23, 2018 at the La Trade Fair Center.



livefmghana.com is told, Wale will be out of Ghana on the day shooting a music video, his first after signing a 3-year deal with Zylofon Music.



Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, VVIP, R2Bees and many others have been confirmed to perform at the concert.



A tribute and vigil concert will be held in Ebony’s honour at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra on March 23.



Some of Ghana’s top artistes are expected to perform at the concert. It will be a prelude to the funeral service of the late Ghanaian artiste.



The burial will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Prior to that, the funeral service will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day from 5am.



The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, leader of UK-based World Miracle Outreach.



Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.



