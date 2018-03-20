Zylofon Media To Take Dhat Gyal Back To School - VIDEO

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of arts company Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has pledged to offer educational support to young music sensation, Dhat Gyal.



The nominee of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s ‘Unsung’ initiative, recently told entertainment journalist Attractive Mustapha that she needed financial support so she could further her education to the senior high school.



According to her, she was unable to continue her education because her mother who was her backbone, passed away.



Reliable information has it that upon recommendations and proposals by Socrate Safo, Director of Projects at the National Commission on Culture, Nana Appiah Mensah has decided to put Dhat Gyal on the Zylofon Arts Fund to see her through her secondary and tertiary education.



Zylofon Arts Fund, is an initiative from by Zylofon Media which seeks to provide financial support to creative artistes for their projects.



Born Ernestina Afari, Dhat Gyal was discovered by Jerimiah Adjei who currently produces her songs and manages her.



She became popular through mashups of popular songs and has been touted as one of Ghana’s promising artistes.



Watch Dhat Gyal’s mashup of Samini’s ‘My Own’ and Ebony’s ‘Sponsor’ below:

















Source: Citi News Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.