Related Stories Rapper Sarkodie has released a new song dedicated to the memory of late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony.



Titled ‘Wake Up Call (Road Safety), it calls on authorities to work towards reducing the cases of roads accidents and death in Ghana.



The rapper lists statistics to support his call on the need to put in measures to cut down road accidents.



The song was produced by WillisBeatz, and features Benji.



Listen below =

