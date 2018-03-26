2Tweny Releases New Single ‘Stamma’

Related Stories A Ghanaian born Switzerland base artist 2Tweny has released another single ‘Stamma’ off his yet to release album.



2Tweny born Michael Larbi is making waves in Switzerland where he double as a disk jockey (DJ) in highly celebrated popular night clubs in Switzerland and Austria.



His first single “Dance Floor 3D” received massive air play in Switzerland and was listed among the top 5 most downloaded songs in December last year.



2Tweny latest single which was produced by Fimfim is currently the number Afro-Dancehall genre hit track in Switzerland and is expected to make a huge wave in Ghana soon.



He is currently shooting a video to his banger in Ghana. Source: Peacefmonline.com