Barima Sidney’s New Song Is Demonic – Prophet Reveals

Related Stories Founder and leader of Jesus is God International Ministries Prophet Edward Duodu has revealed that "MPINATWE Y3D3" a latest song from Barima Sidney is a Demonic song which promote Cheating and promiscuous life.



According to Prophet Duodu he heard the song for the first time on Adom FM and, the spirit of God told him that he should warn Ghanaians and his members not to listen to Barima Sidney latest song "MPINATWE Y3 D3”.



Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the man of God said, "I don't hate Sidney and his songs but "MPINATWE Y3 D3 " is a demonic song, it is inspired by Satan. I can’t just keep quiet for his ungodly music to destroy the youth and break marriages. I will do whatever I can to with power of the Almighty God to stop him”, he emphasized.



According to the prophet, God has directed him to stop the “demonic song” from spreading. Meanwhile, Barima Sidney was not readily available to respond at the time of filing this report. Several efforts to reach him proved futile.



Barima Sidney dropped three straight hot singles last Friday after this short musical break, after playing a key role in the just ended Liberia elections by composing a song for President George Weah’s Congress for Democratic Change(CDC) party, Sidney just surprised his fans with an ‘overdose’ of the real ‘Barima

Sidney’.



The ‘Our Money’ hitmaker who is known as one of the pioneers of Hiplife in Ghana on Friday, release his first song dubbed ‘Kpeeeh’ which was produced by Gigzbeat, followed by ‘Gwara Gwara’, a song for fans who love to dance and lastly drop ‘MpinaTwi Y3d3’ produced by Kin Dee.



Sidney said it’s been a while since he dropped something for his fans and Ghana at large, adding “I was busy recording and supporting the campaign of President George Weah during the just ended Liberia Elections.”

