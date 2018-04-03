Tic Tac Re-brands; Changes Name

Tic Tac, one of the earlier proponents of hiplife has laid down new strategies to revive his trade and build a better future for his music craft.



In the wake of this, he has changed his name from Tic Tac to simply, Tic.



According to him, this is one of the steps to re-brand his image and that his new name Tic is for the future.



“I am just re-branding after some years of using Tic Tac. Tic is for the future. I always say I feel like a new artiste because my desire for doing music feels the same as I started at age 10,” he told citinewsroom.com.



Born Nana Kwaku Dua, Tic for the past months, has been working hard at making his brand more visible and vibrant than it used to be at the early stages of hiplife when he was at his prime.



Last year, he released ‘Pray’ and a couple of other singles which did impressively well on the music market.



On December 4, Tic entertained passengers of Aayalolo buses in some parts of Accra.

He shared free Run Energy drink, CDs, and other Aayalolo souvenirs to mark the one year anniversary of Aayalolo bus operation and create awareness ahead of the release of his 7th album.



Tic Tac, noted for hit songs like ‘Kwani Kwani, ‘Philomina,’ ‘Rashida’ and ‘Santrofi’, ‘Pray,’ ‘Pene Mame,’ among others.