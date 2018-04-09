Bisa Kdei Releases Third Album On April 21

Related Stories The much awaited “Highlife Konnect” album by Bisa Kdei will be out on the 21st of this month.



This will be the third music album by Bisa Kdei, after a successful release of “Breakthrough” last two years



We are not told songs and collaborations on this new album but just like the name, we believe the album will have features in and outside Ghana



Bisa Kdei after launching the album in Ghana will launch in other countries including the States, London, Cote d’Voire, etc.



He will follow up with other major concerts as part of promoting the album to the world.





