Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Not Blacklisted From Performing @ Ghana Music Awards – CharteHouse

CharterHouse has not blacklisted artistes signed to Zylofon Media from performing at this year's edition, says Head of Communications, George Quaye.



Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Becca, and Joyce Blessing are the artistes signed to Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of the media company.



Quaye told blogger Felix Adomako of zionfelix.com that there is no truth to claims that organizers blacklisted the artistes because of previous experience.



“We have not blacklisted any artiste. We have several big and respectable musicians who are also not on the bill so the Zylofon Media artistes missing on the bill is not intentional on the side of the organisers to sideline them. We made sure all genres are fully represented and Samini on the bill is representing Reggae/dancehall category. It would not have been bad if we had booked Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale but I feel the list we have is a good representative of Ghanaian music and they will give the event a very good image,” explained Quaye.



“I agree with you (Zionfelix) that it would not have been bad to have any of the artistes from Zylofon but those we have billed are also not bad so let us use them for the event.There will be many VGMAs in the coming years. Shatta Wale is back to the awards and who knows, he might be the headline artiste for next year’s event. We don’t have any problem as organisers of the event maybe Zylofon Media would have something else to say if you call them.”



Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Mettle, King Promise, Kidi and Fancy Gadam are some of the artistes expected to thrill the audience of Ghana’s biggest music night at the Accra International conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, April 14, 2018.



The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” – it is designed to inspire Ghanaian artistes and music industry players to aspire toward making strong influences globally with their music and artistry.



Rapper Sarkodie snagged the highest number of nominations at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. He got nine nods including the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year.’



Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed closely with seven nominations.



Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kidi and Shatta Wale got six nominations each.



Full List of nominations below.



Gospel Song of the Year



Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing



Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko



Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle



Efatawo – Nacee



Adom – Gifty Osei



Jehovah – Ceccy Twum







Highlife Song of the Year



Dream – Kumi Guitar



Bronya – Wutah



Odo – Kidi



Angela – Kuami Eugene



Ladder – Lil Win



Over – R2bees



Hustle – Ebony







Hiplife Song of the Year



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie



Boys Boys – Nacee Ft. Guru



Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Obi Agyi obi Girl – Captain Planet



Ayoo – Shatta Wale



One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann







Hiphop Song of the Year



State of the Art – Teephlow



Light it up – Sarkodie



Grind Day Remix – Kwesi



Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker



Dear God – B4bonah







Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



Until of Dawn – Efya



My Own – Samini



My Name – Stonebwoy



Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan



Rewind – Mzvee



Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale







Afro pop Song of the Year



Makoma – Adina



Oh Yeah – King Promise



Say You Love Me – Kidi



Sing My Name – Mzvee



Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx



Sponsor – Ebony



My Baby – Magnon



Come From Afar – Stonebwoy







Gospel Artiste of the Year



Patience Nyarko



Joyce Blessing



Joe Mettle



Celestine Donkor



Gifty Osei



Nacee







Highlife Artiste of the Year



Wutah



Kidi



Kuami Eugene



Becca







Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



Ebony



MzVee



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy







Songwriter of the Year



Kumi Guitar – Dream



Joe Mettle- bo noo ni



Bullet – Maame Hwe



Kofi Kinaata – Last Show



Samini – My own



Stonebwoy – My Name







Record of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream



Samini – My own



Sarkodie – Glory



Teephlow – State of the Art







Best Music Video of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)



King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)



B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)



Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)



Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)



Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)







Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year



Yaa pono



R2bees



Captain Planet



Kwesi Arthur



Sarkodie



VVIP







Best Male Vocalist of the Year



Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni



King Promise – Selfish



Kidi – Odo



Kuami Eugene – Angela



Mugeez – Over



Samini – My own







Best Female Vocalist of the year



Adina – Makoma



Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone



Efya – Love



Mzvee – Bright light



Becca – Summye (Pillow)







Best Group of the year



VVIP



R2BEES



WUTAH







Best Rapper of the year



Eno Barony – Fear no man



Teephlow – Phlowducation



Sarkodie – Light it up



Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper



Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper



Strongman – Transformer







Best collaboration of the year



Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni



MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix



Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey



Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer



Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over



Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl



Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash







Best African artiste of the year



Davido



Wizkid



Toofan



Cassper Nyovest



Nasty C



Tiwa Savage



Olamide







Best New Artiste of the year



King Promise



Kurl Songx



Kidi



Kuami Eugene



Magnom



Kwesi Arthur



B4bonah











Song of the Year

1. Sponsor – Ebony

2. Odo – Kidi

3. Angela – Kuami Eugene

4. Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants

5. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

6. One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

7. Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

8. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

9. My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

10. Oh Yeah – King Promise

11. Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Album of the Year

1. Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

2. Daavi – MzVee

3. Bonified – Ebony

4. Highest – Sarkodie



Artistes of the Year

1. Joe Mettle

2. Ebony

3. Shatta Wale

4. Sarkodie

5. Stonebwoy





Ghana Music Awards Festival is the biggest event on the Ghanaian music calendar.



It is powered by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.



It seeks to honour artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry who have released works that generated the most public excitement within the year under review, and also reward veteran artistes who have blazed the trail in the music industry.





