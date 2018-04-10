 
 

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Not Blacklisted From Performing @ Ghana Music Awards – CharteHouse
 
10-Apr-2018  
CharterHouse has not blacklisted artistes signed to Zylofon Media from performing at this year’s edition, says Head of Communications, George Quaye.

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Becca, and Joyce Blessing are the artistes signed to Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of the media company.

Quaye told blogger Felix Adomako of zionfelix.com that there is no truth to claims that organizers blacklisted the artistes because of previous experience.

ZYLOFON MEDIA QUESTION CHARTERHOUSE OVER STONEBWOY’S PERFORMANCE @ NOMINEES JAM

“We have not blacklisted any artiste. We have several big and respectable musicians who are also not on the bill so the Zylofon Media artistes missing on the bill is not intentional on the side of the organisers to sideline them. We made sure all genres are fully represented and Samini on the bill is representing Reggae/dancehall category. It would not have been bad if we had booked Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale but I feel the list we have is a good representative of Ghanaian music and they will give the event a very good image,” explained Quaye.

EBONY SHOULD WIN ‘ARTISTE OF THE YEAR’ @ 2018 GHANA MUSIC AWARDS – E.L

“I agree with you (Zionfelix) that it would not have been bad to have any of the artistes from Zylofon but those we have billed are also not bad so let us use them for the event.There will be many VGMAs in the coming years. Shatta Wale is back to the awards and who knows, he might be the headline artiste for next year’s event. We don’t have any problem as organisers of the event maybe Zylofon Media would have something else to say if you call them.” 

SARKODIE, SAMINI, KWESI ARTHUR, TIWA SAVAGE, OTHERS NAMED 2018 GHANA MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMERS

Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Mettle, King Promise, Kidi and Fancy Gadam are some of the artistes expected to thrill the audience of Ghana’s biggest music night at the Accra International conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

BERLA MUNDI NAMED HOST OF 2018 GHANA MUSIC AWARDS

The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” –  it is designed to inspire Ghanaian artistes and music industry players to aspire toward making strong influences globally with their music and artistry.

Rapper Sarkodie snagged the highest number of nominations at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. He got nine nods including the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year.’

Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed closely with seven nominations.

Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kidi and Shatta Wale got six nominations each.

SARKODIE TOPS 2018 GHANA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Full List of nominations below. 

Gospel  Song of the Year

Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

 

Highlife Song of the Year

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

 

Hiplife Song of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nacee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi obi Girl – Captain Planet

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

 

Hiphop Song of the Year

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

 

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Until of Dawn – Efya

My Own – Samini

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

 

Afro pop Song of the Year

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

Sponsor – Ebony

My Baby – Magnon

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

 

Gospel  Artiste of the Year

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nacee

 

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

 

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

 

Songwriter of the Year

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- bo noo ni

Bullet – Maame Hwe

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name

 

Record of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream

Samini – My own

Sarkodie – Glory

Teephlow – State of the Art

 

Best Music Video of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)

Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)

 

Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year

Yaa pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

 

 Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own

 

Best Female Vocalist of the year

Adina – Makoma

Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone

Efya – Love

Mzvee – Bright light

Becca – Summye (Pillow)

 

Best Group of the year

VVIP

R2BEES

WUTAH

 

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony – Fear no man

Teephlow – Phlowducation

Sarkodie – Light it up

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

 

Best collaboration of the year

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

 

Best African artiste of the year

Davido

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide 

 

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songx

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

 

 

Song of the Year
1. Sponsor – Ebony
2. Odo – Kidi
3. Angela – Kuami Eugene
4. Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants
5. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
6. One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
7. Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
8. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
9. My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
10. Oh Yeah – King Promise
11. Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Album of the Year
1. Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
2. Daavi – MzVee
3. Bonified – Ebony
4. Highest – Sarkodie

Artistes of the Year
1. Joe Mettle
2. Ebony
3. Shatta Wale
4. Sarkodie
5. Stonebwoy


Ghana Music Awards Festival is the biggest event on the Ghanaian music calendar.

It is powered by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.

It seeks to honour artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry who have released works that generated the most public excitement within the year under review, and also reward veteran artistes who have blazed the trail in the music industry.
 
 
 
Source: livefmghana.com
 
 

