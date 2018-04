Related Stories Rapper Teephlow real name Ekow Baidoo has condemned his colleague, Strongman’s comment on social media days back that legendary music producer Hammer of The Last Two lied about his statement on Facebook that he, Hammer never planned to sign him, Strongman.



The Phlowdication Rapper on TV Africa Wednesday morning speaking with Nikki Samonas opined that the reply his fellow gave after chancing on the music producer’s statement was not necessary.



According to the KNUST alumnus who was not willing to comment on the issue, he was not happy when he saw a screenshot of Strongman‘s post on facebook.



Teephlow further said he would not have made the statement if it was him but he cannot say much about it because every artiste and how he decides to deal with issues concerning their brand.



“Well, I mostly do not to talk about such issues. VGMAs is just this weekend so we have to drive the fans’ mind towards the voting. I’ve some screenshots of some messages and I personally wasn’t happy. If I was in his shoes maybe I wouldn’t have written the message but everyone has his tactics” he stated.



When Nikki Samonas, host of the segment asked if he would reply Strongman for shaming the man who mentored him, Teephlow replied that there is no need because he has not been sent a letter.



The music producer real name Edward Nana Poku Osei replied a fan on Facebook that he never tried signing Strongman after winning the Next Big Thing in Gh reality show.