Lydia Forson Says A Final, Tearful Farewell To Her Friend Maxwell Mahama...

Actress Lydia Forson has said a final, tearful farewell to her friend, the late Major Maxwell Mahama. In a sombre yet defiant post on Facebook, Forson promises in her goodbye that she will not rest until justice has been brought to Mahama.



The young soldier was killed by a mob of Denkyira-Obuasi residents, in an incident that has shaken the nation to its core.



After Mahama’s funeral today, Forson, usually so eloquent, said she couldn’t “find the right words to express just how hard it is to say goodbye”.



Despite her sorrow, Forson promised to fight for justice for Mahama and make sure Ghanaians never forget the injustice done to him.



Good Bye Maxwell.



I can't find the right words to express just how hard it is to say goodbye to you, especially believing that you had so much more life left to live. Today I choose to focus on the fun loving, always smiling and sometimes "troublesome" school boy from AIS that you were.



I still have memories of you walking on the school corridors in your blue and white uniform; and I wonder if you ever thought you'd go like this? If you ever thought your death would shake the whole country and even world the way it has? Did you know your death would be the wake up call we needed? That you'd become the face of the fight for justice?



I wonder.



Today, I promise to keep your name alive however I can; I promise not to rest until justice is served, I promise to make sure you're never forgotten. Forgive me if my words aren't perfect or even make sense, because I still can't make sense of your death.



Sleep well Adams.



