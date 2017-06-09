We’ll Deal Ruthlessly With Sarkodie – Krobo Youth

Kloma Hengme, a Krobo youth group which aims at projecting the values of the Krobo people, has registered its displeasure with a line of Sarkodie’s rap in Kurl Songx’s ‘Jennifer Lomotey.’ In a statement exclusively presented to Citi Showbiz, the group says, they have lined up actions to be taken against Sarkodie for describing ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ the character in the song as a Krobo lady who has been cursed by Okomfo Anokye with ‘promiscuity.’

Read the statement below:



KROBO CITIZENS CONDEMN LATEST SONG FEATURING SARKODIE WHICH DENIGRATES THEM



They Say It Is a Deliberate Attempt By Sarkodie to Make mockery of Them.



Friday June 9, 2017



Citizens of the Krobo area are fuming over what they call “A deliberate attempt” by music rapper, Michael Owusu Addo (a.k.a Sarkodie) to denigrate the image of Krobo and Krobo women over the latest song in which he featured in.



The song, which is titled ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ was sung by one Kurl Songx and featured Sarkodie. In the song, Sarkodie made mention of one Jennifer Lomotey whom Sarkodie said is a Krobo.



Sarkodie said this Krobo lady was able to ride him well in bed because Okomfo Anokye has cursed her with ‘Adwaman’ (promiscuity).



Citizens of the Krobo area said the words chosen by the rapper is a ”deliberate” and ”calculated” attempt to denigrate and assassinate the public image of the Krobo woman and to make mockery of them.



They also said they are at a loss how Sarkodie could stoop so low to commercialize a sensitive and fabricate a lie, a stereotype and a myth to make financial gains and profit at the expense of a whole tribe.



The Women Organizer of Kloma Hengme, The Krobo advocacy and Heritage Association, Esther Maseyo Azu, said ”We expect an artiste of such international stature like Sarkodie to know better and not to play games with such sensitive issues.



Esther Azu, an educationist and a professional counsellor, further said, ” Every tribe may have a myth, but his attempt to commercialize the so-called myth at our expense to make financial gains and profit for himself is where we have the problem. This is deliberate. This is calculated. This is unacceptable in this 21st century”.



She further added: “We want Sarkodie and his team to know that they will regret for making mockery of us. We have lined up a number of actions to deal ruthlessly with them. We are adopting a number of measures to seek redress.”



By: Eric Tamatey-Sikatse (Secretary General, Kloma Hengme : 0243335423, +4915218119997, 0243804684, )



Background to the issue



About a week ago, Kurl Songx, winner of MTN Hit maker 2016 released a single titled ‘Jennifer Lomotey.’ The song which featured Sarkodie has been under criticism by a section of the public who believe a portion of Sarkodie’s rap is demeaning to Krobos.



In the song, Sarkodie raps: “Krɔbɔ nii baa papa a ahweneɛ da ne sisi. Ɔkɔmfo Anɔkye de adwaman no abɔ ne dua.” This literally translates as “A good Krobo lady with beads around her waist. Okomfo Anokye has cursed her with promiscuity.”



Okomfo Anokye is great priest of the Ashanti Kingdom who is believed to have cursed Krobo women with promiscuity.



‘History’ has it that some Krobo girls got cursed by Okomfo Anokye with promiscuity because they had seen his nakedness when he was bathing by the riverside.



Will Sarkodie apologise?



Some have asked Sarkodie to apologise and have also asked the owner of the song Kurl Songx, to edit that part of the song out. Will Sarkodie apologise? Will the song be edited out? Is this much ado about nothing?