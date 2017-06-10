My Daughter Is Krobo...How Can I Diss Them? - Sarkodie

Related Stories Sarkodie has come under serious attack for a line in his rap in Kurl Songx’s Jennifer Lomotey, referring to Jennifer Lomotey as a Krobo girl with beads around her waist who Okomfo Anokye has cursed with fornication.



But Kaywa, the man who produced the song, says Sakordie has told him he would be unwise to diss any Krobo girl.



Kaywa is not only the producer of the song but the one who together with Kurl Songx decided to feature Sarkodie.



In an interview with Onua FM Saturday, he said Sakordie was rather praising Krobo girls. Kaywa again stated that he has spoken to Sarkodie and he said “I’m married to a Krobo girl, I have a daughter who has the same blood running through her and I will be unwise to diss Krobo girls”.



Kaywa said “if people are affected, then as a wise person, we will reconsider [the song]”. “That’s what we are doing as management now.



Management is meeting right after this, and we will work out something appealing not just to the chief but to everybody who has an issue with the song.” Kaywa further stated that there is an edited version which is going to be out soon, but he can’t retrieve what people may have on their phones and audio devices.



Esther Maseyo Azu, the convener of a Krobo advocacy group Kloma Hengme and Heritage Association, said “we can’t force Sarkodie to retract, but as a rational human being, he should know better and apologise”.



“We want all Ghanaians to understand that we are registering our displeasure about his statements, our paramount chief Nene Sackitey II has given us his support and he has officially cautioned him to retract and apologise.



If he doesn’t, I can’t disclose the next line of action our elders are going to take against Sarkodie.”