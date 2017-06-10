Give Military Sole Mandate For Major Mahama's Investigations - Akofa Edjeani

Related Stories Veteran actress Akofa Edjeani-Aseidu at the funeral of the Major who was lynched by a mob in Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region has plead with Government to give the military the sole mandate to investigate and call for marshal as it is done in other countries.



Speaking in an interview with ghanaweb.com at the State House in Accra Friday June 9 where the late Mahama’s funeral was held, the actress said such tragedies require immediate action adding that there is a need for authorities to sit up and curb the indiscipline and lawlessness in this country.



“Situations like this happens in other country and serious actions are taken against it so this is a classic example that deserves a treatment so there must be a law against it”, we are waiting for swift justice for Major Maxwel Adams Mahama’, said Akofa.



According to the veteran actress, she was completely shocked and devastated after she heard the news adding that she was friends with the diseased.



“I was shocked and devastated when I heard the news on that night it happened” she said, describing Major Mahama as a calm, nice person who went the extra mile just to get something done for someone.



"The act is barbaric and insane, this shouldn’t be happening in the 21st Century and the lawlessness is becoming too much, this should be a wakeup call to all of us”, Akofa stressed.



As expected, several celebrities graced the funeral to commiserate with the bereaved families. Among them were Kalsoume Sinare, Ekow Smith-Asante, Emelia Brobbey, Abeiku Santana, Koo Fori, Ajors and Tagoe Sisters.



Musicians and actors dominated the final funeral rite of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at the Forecourt of the State House.